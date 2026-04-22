Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, is a massive box office success. It is now in the fifth week of its theatrical journey, but refuses to give up. The spy-action thriller sequel has earned massive profits, but can it beat the 2021 Pushpa? Scroll below for a detailed day 34 report!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 34

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 2.1 crore on day 34, across all languages. On the discounted Tuesday, it showcased 8.80% growth, compared to 1.93 crore collected on the fifth Monday. There’s immense competition from Bhooth Bangla, but the pace is still commendable.

The total earnings in India reached 1156.53 crore net. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is now aiming to beat Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing film in India, across all languages.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Weekend 5: 13.50 crore

Day 33: 1.93 crore

Day 34: 2.1 crore

Total: 1156.53 crore

How much profit has Dhurandhar 2 earned?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is made on a budget of 225 crore. In 34 days, the makers have minted whopping returns of 931.53 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Dhurandhar 2 has registered profits of 414%. Back in 2021, Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa had garnered returns of 430%. To beat that mark, Ranveer Singh starrer needs another 43.37 crore more in its kitty. The daily collection has fallen to around 2 crore, which means it will be difficult to attain that feat. But considering there’s no other competition apart from Bhooth Bangla, it may be able to achieve the milestone in its lifetime.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 34 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1156.53 crore

ROI%: 414%

India gross: 1364.7 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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