Allu Arjun unlocked new records for Indian cinema with Pushpa 2. Sukumar’s action drama franchise earned over 2000 crore at the worldwide box office. But how much did the leading star earn from the massive success? Scroll below as we decode his unique business model, which makes him one of the highest-paid actors.

Pushpa Franchise at the worldwide box office

Back in 2021, Pushpa made a lot of noise with its strong content, garnering eyeballs worldwide. It earned 267.55 crore net across all languages in India. At the overseas box office, The Rise accumulated 36.3 crore gross, taking its worldwide total to 352 crore gross.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 was a force to be reckoned with. Released on December 5, 2024, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil co-starrer emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film across all languages, amassing 1265.97 crore net at the domestic box office. Furthermore, it earned 292 crore gross overseas. The worldwide total concluded at 1727.23 crore gross.

The combined collection of the Pushpa franchise is 1533.52 crore net in India and 2079.23 crore gross worldwide.

How much did Allu Arjun earn from the Pushpa franchise?

According to Indian producer G Dhananjheyan, as reported by the Indian Express, Allu Arjun has adopted a unique business model. Instead of the conventional salary per film, he goes by the ’30 paise per rupee’ policy.

For the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun has taken home approximately 623.76 crore, which is mind-boggling.

Producers are happily in favor of the business model, as it reduces the financial risks. Furthermore, they do not have to take on massive loans to pay high salaries, which also increases the production budget.

Well, clearly, Allu has found a way that is a win-win for him and his producers. That’s not it; he’s also become one of the highest paid stars surpassing superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth, who charge over 150 crore per film.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the high-budget pan-Indian sci-fi action-fantasy stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. It is slated to hit theatres in 2027.

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