Boy gang Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V have surpassed all expectations at the box office! We’re talking about the coming-of-age drama, Vaazha 2, which was made on a budget of only 10 crore but has entered the 100 crore club in India. It is now set to overtake the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan in India. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

Vaazha 2 Domestic Box Office Collection Day 18

Savin SA’s directorial is competing against multiple Mollywood releases like Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, Pallichattambi, Pratichaya, and Aadu 3. But it is showcasing strong trends, with barely any impact from the battle. According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 collected 4.3 crore on day 18. Compared to the 3.25 crore brought in on the third Saturday, it saw a 32% improvement.

The total box office collection in India reaches 106.75 crore net. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is made on a budget of only 10 crore. In 18 days, the makers have registered whopping returns of 96.75 crore. It is an all-time box office blockbuster!

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.1 crore

Day 16 – 3.05 crore

Day 17 – 3.25 crore

Day 18 – 4.3 crore

Total – 106.75 crore

Set to surpass L2: Empuraan!

Who would have thought the small-scale coming-of-age drama would be competing against Mohanlal’s biggies at the box office? With a glorious run, Vaazha 2 is all set to beat L2: Empuraan in India. It has already achieved the milestone in real-time, emerging as the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films in India (net collection):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Vaazha 2 – 106.75 crore (18 days) 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 106.75 crore

India gross: 125.96 crore

ROI: 96.75 crore

ROI%: 967.5%

Overseas gross: 82 crore

Worldwide gross: 207.96 crore

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