Jayasurya’s Malayalam fantasy comedy Aadu 3 is in the last leg of its box office run. Midhun Manuel Thomas’ directorial is a success. It could have enjoyed a longer journey, had there not been competition from Vaazha 2. Scroll below for the latest update after 26 days.

Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 26

According to Sacnilk, Aadu 3 collected 5 lakh on day 26 in India. It maintained a decent hold, staying on similar lines as the fourth Friday. Hashir H led Vaazha 2 is dominating the ticket windows, making it difficult for other Malayalam releases to survive.

The cumulative total in India stands at 50.99 crore net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 60.16 crore. Vijay Babu’s production is made on a budget of 20 crore. It is a box office success, with returns of 30.99 crore in 26 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI comes to 155%. A super-hit!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Week 2 – 10.45 crore

Week 3 – 3.62 crore

Day 23 – 5 lakh

Day 24 – 7 lakh

Day 25 – 12 lakh

Day 26 – 5 lakh

Total – 50.99 crore

How much has Aadu 3 earned worldwide?

Jayasurya starrer concluded its overseas journey, accumulating 61 crore gross in its lifetime. The worldwide total surges to 121.16 crore gross. Aadu 3 is the second highest-grosssing Mollywood film of 2026. Its #1 spot was conquered by Vaazha 2, which leads with earnings of 171.6 crore in only 12 days.

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 50.99 crore

ROI: 155%

India gross: 60.16 crore

Overseas gross: 61 crore

Worldwide gross: 121.16 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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