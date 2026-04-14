Savin SA’ s directorial debut, Vaazha 2, is on rampage mode at the box office. Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V starrer is on track to enter the 200 crore club worldwide. The coming-of-age drama needs less than 10 crore to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Scroll below for the day 12 update!

How much has Vaazha 2 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 collected 5 crore on day 12 in India. It maintained an excellent hold, with only a 21% drop compared to the 6.35 crore garnered on the second Friday. There’s competition from Aadu 3 and Pratichaya, among other releases, but it remains the audience’s leading choice.

The cumulative total in India reaches 82.50 crore net. Made against a budget of only 10 crore, the Malayalam coming-of-age drama is a massive blockbuster with 725% profits in its kitty. Including GST, the gross earnings currently stand at 97.35 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 55.05 crore

Day 9: 6.35 crore

Day 10: 7.6 crore

Day 11: 8.5 crore

Day 12: 5 crore

Total: 82.50 crore

Set to enter the top 5 Mollywood grossers!

Vaazha 2 has accumulated 171.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. This includes 74.25 crore collected from the overseas circuits. Hashir H starrer is now set to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide. It needs only 9.4 crore more to dethrone Tovino Thomas‘ 2018, which will be collected by tomorrow.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Vaazha 2 – 171.6 crore (12 days) Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 82.50 crore

India gross: 97.35 crore

ROI: 72.50 crore

ROI%: 725%

Overseas gross: 74.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 171.6 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Still Needs 143 Crore To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time!

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