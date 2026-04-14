Aditya Dhar’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is a massive box office blockbuster. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer is now aiming to surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. But how much more does it need to become the highest-grossing film in India? Scroll below for the day 26 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned 5.25 crore in all languages on day 26. It brought in 5 crore from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 25 lakh is from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Compared to the 7.25 crore garnered on the fourth Friday, it maintained a fantastic hold, with only a 27.58% drop.

The cumulative total in India reaches 1123 crore net after 26 days. The spy action thriller sequel is made on a budget of 225 crore. Producers Jio Studios and B62 Studios have registered returns of a mind-boggling 898 crore. It is a super-duper hit with profits of 399%.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Day 24: 14 crore

Day 25: 15.5 crore

Day 26: 5.25 crore

Total: 1123 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 Box Office Comparison

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently the second highest-grossing Indian film in history, across all languages. Ranveer Singh starrer now needs only 143 crore more to beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) and conquer the ultimate throne. The margin is considerable, and it will also face competition from Bhooth Bangla starting Thursday. Only time will tell if Aditya Dhar’s sequel still manages to recreate history.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1123 crore

ROI: 898 crore

ROI%: 399%

India gross: 1325.14 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 27 Advance Booking & Prediction: 35% Jump In Ticket Sales, But Will Lose To Pushpa 2 On Fourth Tuesday!

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