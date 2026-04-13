Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his first release of 2026, Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan promises a laughter ride. But where will it land among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Potential

The expectations are sky-high for Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani’s co-starrer. Bollywood has witnessed only two successes in 2026 so far – Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. Made on a 120 crore budget, the fantasy horror-comedy will hopefully score a hat-trick. Priyadarshan has delivered his most successful films with Akshay Kumar, and the comedy duo has struck the right chords with their official trailer.

Going by the current trends, Bhooth Bangla should make a 15 crore+ opening at the Indian box office. The makers have planned paid previews on April 16, 2026. Advance bookings will soon commence, and the pace will give a clear picture.

Where will it land among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026?

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming fantasy comedy will not be able to beat Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 or Sunny Deol’s Border 2. However, it will easily cross Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo and the other releases of 2026 to score the third biggest opening of 2026 in Bollywood.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore Assi: 1 crore Rahu Ketu: 1 crore The Kerala Story 2: 75 lakh

Note: The ranking is based on the net collection earned by a Bollywood film on its opening day. In cases of similar earnings, the film with higher lifetime collection has been ranked higher.

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