Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has had a healthy run at the worldwide box office so far, and it continues to make as much moolah as possible before wrapping up. The film has spent over a month in theaters and is still getting traction with the audience. As a result, it has an opportunity to conclude its run as Akshay’s seventh-highest-grossing film globally. Keep reading for a detailed day 40 collection report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 40 days?

The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer has slowed in India, but on occasions like Blockbuster Tuesday (discounted ticket rates on Tuesday), weekends, and holidays, it continues to show a healthy growth. As per the latest update, the film went from 50 lakh on day 39 to 65 lakh on day 40 due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer, pushing the overall total to 192.46 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 227.1 crore gross.

Overseas, Bhooth Bangla has concluded its run by grossing a good 57.55 crore. Combining it with the Indian gross, the 40-day worldwide box office collection stands at a solid 284.65 crore gross. From here, the 300 crore mark is out of reach, but it might reach 290 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 192.46 crore

India gross – 227.1 crore

Overseas gross – 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross – 284.65 crore

Likely to surpass Mission Mangal

With 284.65 crore, Bhooth Bangla is currently Akshay Kumar’s eighth-highest-grossing film globally. To claim the seventh spot, it must beat Mission Mangal (287.18 crore), which is 2.53 crore away. So, it needs 2.54 crore more to become the superstar’s seventh-highest-grosser, which is likely to be achieved before the film wraps up.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 316.61 crore Good Newzz – 311.27 crore Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore Housefull 4 – 291.08 crore Mission Mangal – 287.18 crore Bhooth Bangla – 284.65 crore (40 days) Airlift – 231.6 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore

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