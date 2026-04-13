Dhurandhar 2 is coming off a superb fourth weekend, and today, on day 26, it is all set to clear the fourth Monday test at the Indian box office. The advance booking report for today suggests another strong day, as the magnum opus has sold over 1 lakh tickets before the first show even started. As expected, there’s a drop in the show count, but still, the film is likely to pull off the third-biggest fourth Monday of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar sequel has been running riot from its first day, and even during the fourth week, it is keeping the momentum intact. During the fourth weekend, the film had a show count of 10,200-10,500, and, as expected, on weekdays, it fell below 10,000. Yes, the show count for today has dropped to 9,930, and it’ll impact collections to some extent.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 2.5 crore through day 26 advance booking

As per the advance booking update of day 26, Dhurandhar 2 sold 1.1 lakh tickets. In terms of collections, the film has grossed a solid 2.63 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fourth Monday. In net collections, it equals 2.23 crore. Enjoying such traction in pre-sales during the fourth week’s weekdays is really impressive, clearly indicating the historic run.

Day 26 prediction: Set to score the 3rd biggest 4th Monday!

Considering strong pre-sales of 2.23 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to score a solid 5.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 26. The Hindi version alone is expected to contribute 5 crore net. With such a score, the film is heading for the third-biggest fourth Monday of all time in India. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar (11.2 crore), followed by Pushpa 2 (7.55 crore).

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 19.

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