Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, failed to show a significant growth on its crucial first Saturday. On opening day, the film minted decent collections, and all eyes were on its performance the next day. Unfortunately, it displayed an extremely limited growth, earning less than 15 crore net at the Indian box office in the first two days. Considering the budget, the film is currently in a danger zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Dacoit earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The romantic action thriller opened at 6.55 crore. Due to mixed reviews and word of mouth, the film failed to jump big and earned 6.85 crore on the first Saturday, day 2, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 1, it jumped by only 4.58%. Overall, it has earned 13.4 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 15.81 crore gross. On day 3, it is expected to earn in the same range, thus pushing the opening weekend collections just above 20 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 6.55 crore

Day 2 – 6.85 crore

Total – 13.4 crore

Dacoit is in a danger zone!

Dacoit was reportedly made on a budget of 62 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 13.4 crore net so far, thus recovering 21.61% of the budget. Since the reception is mixed, the film is expected to show larger drops on weekdays, making it difficult to achieve a full recovery during its lifetime run.

To enter the safe zone and emerge successful, Dacoit must display a stronghold on weekdays of the first week. Going by the film’s current pace, it is unlikely to enter the safe zone.

Box office summary:

Budget – 62 crore

India net collection – 13.4 crore

Recovery – 21.61%

Deficit – 48.6 crore

Deficit% – 78.39%

More about the film

The romantic action thriller is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. It released on April 10 in Telugu and Hindi.

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