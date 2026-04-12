Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and others, has slowed down significantly at the worldwide box office, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already emerged as a big winner. Released amid decent expectations, it has performed really well in India and overseas, grossing well over 100 crore. Now, it is heading towards its conclusion with collections below 125 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

The Malayalam fantasy comedy film scored just 7 lakh on its fourth Saturday, day 24, pushing its Indian collections to 50.82 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 59.96 crore. Overseas, it has earned 61 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 24-day worldwide box office collection is 120.96 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 50.82 crore

India gross – 59.96 crore

Overseas gross – 61 crore

Worldwide gross – 120.96 crore

Aadu 3 to conclude its run soon

Amid the storm of Vaazha 2, Aadu 3 is likely to spend another week in theaters and wrap up its run. Since the pace has gone down, it won’t make significant earnings and is heading for a lifetime gross collection below 125 crore. The way the film started its run, it had a shot of scoring over 140 crore gross, but after the first week, collections had considerably gone down. Nonetheless, it still became a big success globally.

Box office verdict of the film

Aadu 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 50.82 crore net so far. So, in 24 days, it has amassed a return on investment (ROI) of 30.82 crore. Calculated further, it equals 154.1% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 50.82 crore

ROI – 30.82 crore

ROI% – 154.1%

Verdict – Super Hit

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