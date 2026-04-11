Malayalam fantasy comedy Aadu 3 is nearing the saturation of its box office run. Jayasurya’s superhit is now impacted by the arrival of Vaazha 2, which is dominating the ticket windows. The dreams of surpassing Premalu at the worldwide box office have been crushed. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, Aadu 3 minted only 5 lakh on day 23 in India. It saw a 79% drop compared to 24 lakh garnered on the previous day. It emerged as the first box office success in Malayalam cinema in 2026. However, Vaazha 2 has now stolen a major chunk of the footfalls.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office surges to 50.75 crore net after 23 days. Midhun Manuel Thomas‘ directorial is mounted on a reported budget of 20 crore. It gained the super-hit tag in its lifetime. Including GST, the gross total now stands at 59.88 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Week 2 – 10.45 crore

Week 3 – 3.62 crore

Day 23 – 5 lakh

Total – 50.75 crore

Aadu 3 vs Premalu Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Aadu 3 has amassed 120.88 crore gross. This includes 59.88 crore gross from India, while the remaining 61 crore are from the overseas circuits.

Jayasurya’s fantasy comedy was aiming to surpass Premalu in order to enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers worldwide. It needed a minimum of 132.79 crore+ to beat the Naslen starrer. However, the pace has slowed down, and the 11.91 crore margin will now be impossible to cover.

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 50.75 crore

ROI: 153.75%

India gross: 59.88 crore

Overseas gross: 61 crore

Worldwide gross: 120.88 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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