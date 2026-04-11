Malayalam coming-of-age drama, Vaazha 2, is on rampage mode! Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V starrer has entered its second weekend on a strong note. It has surpassed Aadu 3 to emerge as the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2026 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 9 report!

How much has Vaazha 2 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 collected 6.35 crore net on day 9. It maintained a fantastic hold with a routine dip of 19% on the second Friday. The word-of-mouth is strong, and it is dominating the ticket windows despite competition from Aadu 3 and Pratichaya, among others.

The net box office collection in India reaches 61.40 crore net. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is reportedly mounted on a low budget of 10 crore. In 9 days, the makers have registered profits of an impressive 514%. It is currently the most profitable Indian film of 2026.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 55.05 crore

Day 9: 6.35 crore

Total: 61.40 crore

Vaazha 2 beats Aadu 3 worldwide!

Savin SA’s directorial debut has grossed 57.05 crore at the overseas box office. Its worldwide total has surged to 129.50 crore gross. With that, Vaazha 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 worldwide. It has left behind Aadu 3, which stands at 120.88 crore gross after 23 days.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Vaazha 2: 129.50 crore Aadu 3: 120.88 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 12.71 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 61.40 crore

India gross: 72.45 crore

ROI: 51.4 crore

ROI%: 514%

Overseas gross: 57.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 129.5 crore

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