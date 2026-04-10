Jayasurya starrer Aadu 3 is a superhit at the box office. It was the first 50 crore grosser in Mollywood in 2026 and also emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film this year. Unfortunately, the spotlight has now been stolen by Vaazha 2. Scroll below for the day 22 report!

How much has Aadu 3 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Aadu 3 collected 24 lakh on day 22. It dropped below the 25 lakh mark for the first time since the big release on March 19, 2026. Competition from Vaazha 2 is majorly impacting its run, while it also competes with Pratichaya and Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu.

The net box office collection in India reaches 50.70 crore net. Midhun Manuel Thomas’ directorial is the highest-grossing film of the Aadu franchise. Made on a budget of 20 crore, it has registered returns of 30.70 crore in three weeks. A super-hit!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Week 2 – 10.45 crore

Day 16 – 70 lakh

Day 17 – 67 lakh

Day 18 – 1.13 crore

Day 19 – 35 lakh

Day 20 – 26 lakh

Day 21 – 27 lakh

Day 22 – 24 lakh

Total: 50.70 crore

Slips to #2 Malayalam grosser of 2026 in India!

In only a single week, Vaazha 2 has surpassed the box office collection of Aadu 3. The Malayalam fantasy comedy has slipped to the #2 spot, as it lags by over 4 crore.

However, Jayasurya starrer continues to hold the #1 spot worldwide with earnings of 120.82 crore. Unfortunately, that feat will also be stolen today by Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Vaazha 2: 55.05 crore (8 days) Aadu 3: 50.70 crore (22 days) Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 50.70 crore

ROI: 153.5%

India gross: 59.82 crore

Overseas gross: 61 crore

Worldwide gross: 120.82 crore

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Must Read: Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Beats Aadu 3, Hashir H Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026

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