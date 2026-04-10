It’s a big moment of celebration for Savin SA’s directorial debut, Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V’s coming-of-age drama has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. That too, in the span of only a week. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 report!

How much has Vaazha 2 earned in its first week?

The sequel was released on April 2, 2026, which means it enjoyed an extended week 1 of 8 days. According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 earned 7.85 crore on its second Thursday. It witnessed another impressive jump, compared to 7 crore accumulated on the previous day. Despite competition from Aadu 3 and other releases, Vijay Babu’s co-starrer is the #1 choice of the audience.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 55.05 crore net. Made on a budget of only 10 crore, it has garnered a whopping 450% profits in its first week. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is among the most profitable Indian films of 2026, surpassing Dhurandhar 2 and other releases.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 4.75 crore

Day 2 – 5.55 crore

Day 3 – 7.2 crore

Day 4 – 8.55 crore

Day 5 – 7.1 crore

Day 6 – 7.1 crore

Day 7 – 7 crore

Day 8 – 7.85 crore

Total – 55.05 crore

Vaazha 2 beats Aadu 3 in India!

Hashir H starrer has achieved another massive milestone. It has surpassed Aadu 3 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 in India. Jayasurya starrer has accumulated 50.70 crore in 22 days, and Vaazha II has comfortably crossed that mark in only a week.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Vaazha 2: 55.05 crore (8 days) Aadu 3: 50.70 crore (22 days) Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 55.05 crore

India gross: 64.95 crore

ROI: 45.05 crore

ROI%: 450%

Overseas gross: 52.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 117.1 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Chhaava’s 373% Returns In Just 21 Days!

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