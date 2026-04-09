Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and others, has now slowed down, but there’s nothing to worry about as it has already emerged as a massive success at the worldwide box office. Both in India and overseas, the film has performed really well, grossing well over 100 crore. In the recent development, it has reached the 120 crore mark globally on its 21st day. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

The Malayalam fantasy comedy film earned 27 lakh on the third Wednesday, day 21, in India. Overall, it has earned a solid 50.46 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 59.54 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 61 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 120.54 crore gross.

With 120.54 crore gross in the kitty, Aadu 3 is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, but it will be surpassed very soon by Vaazha 2, which is enjoying a dream run globally.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 50.46 crore

India gross – 59.54 crore

Overseas gross – 61 crore

Worldwide gross – 120.54 crore

Box office verdict of Aadu 3

Aadu 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 50.46 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 30.46 crore. Calculated further, it equals 152.3% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 50.46 crore

ROI – 30.46 crore

ROI% – 152.3%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Aadu 3 was written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan. It was theatrically released on March 19.

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