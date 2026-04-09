Ranveer Singh has nailed yet another record at the box office as Dhurandhar 2 becomes the highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office. In a historic turn of events at the North American box office, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has officially emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the territory, dethroning Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 in just 20 days!

In Canada, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has created an absolute riot. It has shattered the record of its predecessor, Dhurandhar ($7.72 Million), to claim the #1 spot in the country with a massive $10.14 Million in just 20 days. Meanwhile, in the USA, the film has collected $16.54 Million, and is the second-highest Indian grosser in the US, trailing behind Baahubali 2’s $19.9 Million.

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the massive $22 Million haul of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a record that many thought was impossible to break. In 20 days, the spy thriller has stayed so dominant at the North American box office that it has pushed Ranveer Singh’s own Padmaavat ($12.17 M) out of the Top 10 list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America (Collections In Gross).

Dhurandhar 2: $26.68M Baahubali 2: $22M Dhurandhar: $20.70M Kalki 2898 AD: $18.57M Pathaan: $17.49M RRR: $15.34M Pushpa 2: $15.28M Jawan: $15.23M Animal: $15.01M Dangal: $12.19M

Ranveer Singh – The North American King

With the sequel taking the top spot and the Dhurandhar sitting at #3, Ranveer Singh now has two films in the Top 3 highest-grossers of North America. With a staggering $26.68 Million in its kitty within three weeks, Ranveer Singh is now the undisputed leader of the pack. The blend of high-octane action and emotional stakes has resonated perfectly with the North American audience, resulting in this unprecedented box office massacre.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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