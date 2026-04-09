Dhurandhar 2 is all set to conclude its third week at the Indian box office, but is refusing to stop its record-breaking spree. After entering the 1000 crore club with all-language collections, the magnum opus has made history by achieving the feat with Hindi numbers alone. With this, it has become the first film to score 1000 crore in the Hindi language, which is really a huge achievement. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel scored an estimated 9.6 crore on the third Wednesday, day 21, thus falling below the 10 crore mark for the first time. Compared to day 20’s 11.25 crore, it showed a 14.66% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated whopping 1072.85 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. In the Hindi version, it has amassed an unbelievable 1003.75 crore net, thus entering the 1000 crore club like a boss.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

vs Week 2 – 251 crore vs 271 crore

vs Day 16 – 21 crore vs 23 crore

vs Day 17 – 25 crore vs 27 crore

vs Day 18 – 28 crore vs 30 crore

vs Day 19 – 10.25 crore vs 11 crore

vs Day 20 – 10.5 crore vs 11.25 crore

vs Day 21 – 9 crore vs 9.6 crore

Total – 1003.75 crore vs 1072.85 crore

Highest-grossing Hindi film by a considerable margin

With 1003.75 crore net in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 is rocking at the top among the highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office. It is ahead of Dhurandhar (894.49 crore net) by a margin of 109.26 crore.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1003.75 crore (21 days) Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Chhaava – 600.38 crore Jawan – 584 crore Gadar 2 – 525.5 crore Pathaan – 524.53 crore Baahubali 2 – 511 crore Animal – 505 crore

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