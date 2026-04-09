Dhurandhar 2 is lagging far behind its predecessor at this stage, but there’s nothing to worry about, as the film is running on its own. It has already achieved several major milestones in Indian cinema, becoming an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office. Still, the film continues to go strong and today, on day 22, it is all set to pull off the third-biggest fourth Thursday of all time. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report!

Today is the final day of the third week, and yet, the Dhurandhar sequel is enjoying an impressive show count of 12,380. It is benefiting from strong word of mouth and the lack of big Hindi releases. Until Bhooth Bangla arrives in theaters (April 17), it will maintain a solid show count nationwide. Regarding ticket rates, they have dropped, and the average ticket price is 270 rupees.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 4 crore through day 22 advance booking

As per the advance booking update, Dhurandhar 2 sold 1.53 lakh tickets before the first show started. In terms of collection, the film has earned 4.18 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fourth Thursday. In net collections, it equals 3.55 crore, which is really impressive considering the film has been watched by a majority of moviegoers.

Day 22 prediction: All set to register the 3rd biggest 4th Thursday!

Going by strong pre-sales and expected good audience turnout through over-the-counter ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to score 9 crore net at the Indian box office on day 22. Out of this, the Hindi version alone is expected to mint around 8.3 crore net.

With 9 crore, the Ranveer Singh starrer is heading for the third-biggest fourth Thursday. Currently, Dhurandhar holds the record for the biggest fourth Thursday with 17.6 crore, followed by Pushpa 2’s 11.4 crore. The Dhurandhar sequel is set to take third place. So, the film will be concluding its third week on a high note.

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