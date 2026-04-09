Right from his acting debut in 1997 with Himalay Putra and his wider recognition with J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster war drama Border, Akshaye Khanna has had a career marked by powerful performances. Over the years, he has showcased his versatility in films like Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Gandhi, My Father, Section 375, and Drishyam 2.

In recent years, he has also impressed audiences with his scene-stealing villain performances. Last year, his chilling portrayal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava earned widespread acclaim. This was followed by another terrific performance as Rehman Dakait, who was the primary antagonist in Aditya Dhar’s spy actioner Dhurandhar.

Now, let’s take a look at the box office performance of the films in which he played a villain, whose cumulative total is nearing the ₹2000 crore mark in India.

Films Starring Akshaye Khanna As a Villain – Box Office Performance

Let’s take a look at the Indian box office performance of the movies featuring Akshaye Khanna in a villainous/negative role:

Humraaz (2002): ₹16.42 crores Race (2008): ₹60.64 crores Dishoom (2016): ₹70 crores Chhaava (2025): ₹615.39 crores Dhurandhar (2025): ₹894.49 crores

Total Cumulative Box Office (India): ₹1,656.94 crores

The above box office figures suggest that a major portion of this ₹1,656.94 crore Indian total has come from his two biggest blockbusters: Chhaava and Dhurandhar, the latter being the biggest earner of his career. Having said that, some of his earlier films, like Race and Dishoom, have also made a decent contribution, as they’ve added ₹130.64 crores to the tally.

Now, it will be remarkable to see whether this total can cross the massive ₹2,000 crore benchmark in the coming years. As of now, his films as a villain need another ₹343.06 crores to reach that milestone. It might take just one or two strong performers to take it past the ₹2,000 crore mark. Let’s see how soon that happens.

What Is The Plot of Dhurandhar?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), to serve as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar – Trailer

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