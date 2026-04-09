Ranveer Singh is playing the record books every single day with Dhurandhar 2 breaking some or the other record at the box office, hitting milestones like a cakewalk! As the film is all set to enter its fourth week, it has already opened on its fourth Thursday at a huge high, with ticket sales picking up momentum like a celebration! If the early morning trends are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh is ready to drop another bombastic day at the ticket windows!

Ranveer Singh’s 45% Early Morning Jump!

The BookMyShow reports for the first few hours of Day 22, April 9, the fourth Thursday, are phenomenal. Comparing the data with yesterday, the 3rd Wednesday, there is a visible jump every hour. On April 9, the ticket sales on BMS from 7 – 8 AM were 1.7K compared to 1000 tickets that were sold yesterday in the same time frame!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 22 BMS Trends

Meanwhile, on April 9, from 8 – 9 AM, the ticket sales jumped on BMS from 1.7K to 5.1K. Dhurandhar 2 registered a ticket sale of 3.5K on April 8 during the same time frame. In just a two-hour window, the film has recorded a massive 45% jump compared to the previous day. For a film entering its 22nd day, this kind of upward trend is celebratory!

The film sold a whopping 117K tickets on BMS on day 21, third Wednesday, outperforming several massive blockbusters, including Jawan, Stree 2, and Jailer.

Check out where Dhurandhar 2 stands in the ticket sales of Indian films on the 3rd Wednesday on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 339K Pushpa 2: 274K Kantara Chapter 1: 209K Gadar 2: 146K Kalki 2898 AD: 128K Dhurandhar 2: 117K Jawan | Chhaava: 112K Mahavatar Narsimha: 110 K Stree 2: 77K Jailer: 67K

In all probability, the spy thriller is all set to perform better than on April 8, the third Wednesday. Let another bombastic day begin!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar Needs To Earn Exact 184.08 Crore To Surpass His Last Profitable Horror Comedy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News