It’s been a fabulous run for Dhurandhar 2 at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s reunion turned out to be a massive blockbuster, and the momentum continues to be excellent. The spy action thriller is now marching towards the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films globally. Scroll below for the day 20 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has successfully crossed the 1650 crore feat at the worldwide box office. In 20 days, it has accumulated a whopping 1660.63 crore gross. This includes 1254.63 crore from the domestic circuit, while the remaining 406 crore gross is from the overseas run.

Most would know that Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide at the post-COVID box office. It is also the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, only behind Dangal (2059.04 crore). The pace will gradually decrease, as Bhooth Bangla will join the battle next week. All eyes are on whether the spy action thriller sequel will enter the 2000 crore club in its lifetime.

Dhurandhar 2 aims to enter the top 3 Indian grossers globally!

The next big target for Ranveer Singh starrer is to beat the worldwide lifetime of Puhspa 2. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer concluded its global run at a staggering 1785.84 crore gross. Dhurandhar: The Revenge still needs 125.21 crore more in the kitty to dethrone its rival from the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films globally.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1660.63 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

India net: 1063.25 crore

India gross: 1254.63 crore

Overseas gross: 406 crore

Worldwide gross: 1660.63 crore

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