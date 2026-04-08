Malayalam fantasy comedy Aadu 3 has crossed the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Jayasurya starrer has officially gained the super-hit verdict, emerging as the 3rd Mollywood film of 2026 to achieve the milestone. Scroll below for a detailed day 20 report!

Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 20

According to Sacnilk, Aadu 3 earned 26 lakh on day 20. It suffered a 25.71% dip compared to 35 lakh garnered on the third Monday. There’s strong competition from Vaazha 2, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, and Pratichaya, which is restricting footfalls. But Midhun Manuel Thomas‘ directorial is already a success, so whatever is being added is only a bonus.

The net box office collection in India stands at 50.19 crore after 20 days. Jayasurya starrer is the first Mollywood film of 2026 to clock a half-century. It is also the highest-grossing film, although Vaazha 2 may soon steal its thunder.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Week 2 – 10.45 crore

Day 16 – 70 lakh

Day 17 – 67 lakh

Day 18 – 1.13 crore

Day 19 – 35 lakh

Day 20 – 26 lakh

Total: 50.19 crore

Aadu 3 is the third most-profitable Malayalam film of 2026!

Against a budget of 20 crore, Aadu 3 has amassed a return on investment of 30.19 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, the fantasy comedy has gained profits of 151%. It has officially emerged as the third most-profitable Malayalam film of 2026, after Vaazha 2 (302%) and Prakambanam (283.75%).

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 50.19 crore

ROI: 151%

India gross: 59.22 crore

Overseas gross: 61 crore

Worldwide gross: 120.22 crore

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