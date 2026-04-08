Telugu fantasy comedy Rakasa is witnessing a steady run at the Indian box office. Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika starrer has crossed the 10 crore mark, and is all set to take over Couple Friendly. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Rakasa Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Rakasa collected 1.06 crore on day 5. It remained on similar lines as the first Monday, which brought in 1.12 crore. Manasa Sharma’s directorial is competing against Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Biker, and Band Melam, but it is among the leading choices of the audience.

The cumulative total at the Telugu box office reaches 10.18 crore net after 5 days. Niharika Konidela’s production is made on an estimated budget of 15 crore. Around 68% of the total investments have already been recovered, and it is on track to enter the safe zone soon!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.85 crore

Day 2: 2.6 crore

Day 3: 2.55 crore

Day 4: 1.12 crore

Day 5: 1.06 crore

Total: 10.18 crore

Set to beat Couple Friendly!

In four days, Rakasa entered the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026. It took over the 9th spot by surpassing Funky (8.95 crore).

Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika’s Telugu fantasy comedy is now only 56 lakh away from Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi’s Valentine’s Day 2026 release, Couple Friendly, which concluded its domestic journey at 10.74 crore net. The milestone will be crossed like a cakewalk today, taking over the 8th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 71.66 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore Vishnu Vinyasam: 12.53 crore Couple Friendly: 10.74 crore Rakasa: 10.18 crore (5 days) Funky: 8.95 crore

Rakasa Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 10.18 crore

Budget recovery: 68%

India gross: 12.01 crore

Overseas gross: 3.30 crore

Worldwide gross: 15.31 crore

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