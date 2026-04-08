Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller is now in the 1000 crore club, but is maintaining a fantastic momentum at the ticket windows. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer is now aiming to surpass the lifetime of Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 20

Despite the mid-week blues, Aditya Dhar’s directorial maintained an excellent hold on the third Tuesday. According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned 11.25 crore on day 20. It remained slightly better than the 11 crore garnered on the previous day.

After such a glorious run, any movie would saturate at the ticket windows. But that’s far from the case for this Ranveer Singh starrer, which is continuing its double-digit daily streak in India. The net box office collection in all languages has reached 1063.25 crore after 20 days. Around 994.75 crore are from the Hindi version, while the remaining is from the other 4 languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 26.5 crore

Day 18: 28 crore

Day 19: 11 crore*

Day 20: 11.25 crore*

Total: 1063.25 crore

How far is it from Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office, across all languages. It concluded its lifetime, accumulating a whopping 1265.97 crore net.

Ranveer Singh starrer is almost 202.72 crore away from its rival. The pace will now slow as it nears the end of three fantastic weeks at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla will also arrive next week. Only time will tell if the spy action thriller climbs upto the #1 spot.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1063.25 crore

ROI: 838.25 crore

ROI%: 372.55%

India gross: 1254.63 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 21 Advance Booking & Prediction: 1.57 Lakh+ Tickets Sold, But Will Miss Entry Into Top 3 Third Wednesdays!

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