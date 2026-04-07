Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is the next big release of Bollywood, and after a juggernaut of a serious movie like Dhurandhar 2, it’s a much-needed comic relief for moviegoers. It brings back the dream cast of Akshay, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, thus promising a perfect rollercoaster ride in theaters. But will it make it into the top 5 horror-comedy openers of Bollywood? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming entertainer marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, which is also the film’s biggest selling point. Since Bollywood was missing a complete family entertainer for months, the film is likely to open well at the Indian box office. Paid previews, scheduled for April 16, will give a significant boost to the opening-day collection.

Bhooth Bangla is likely to enter the top 5 horror-comedy openers of Bollywood

As of now, Bhooth Bangla is likely to score well over 10 crore net on the opening day, and there’s a strong chance that it might enter the top 5 horror-comedy openers of Bollywood. To enter the top 5 openers, it must beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14.11 crore), which looks achievable as the target is not that big. It is expected to stay below Thamma (25.11 crore) on the list.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 horror-comedy openers (net):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 36.6 crore Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore Thamma – 25.11 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crore

Set to be the biggest opener of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan

Currently, the biggest opener for the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan duo is Khatta Meetha, with 6.86 crore net. Now, with Bhooth Bangla, the duo is all set to deliver its biggest opener at the Indian box office. It is expected to beat Khatta Meetha by a considerable margin.

More about the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming biggie releases on April 17. It was produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

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