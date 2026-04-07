Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit theaters this January, but unfortunately, it didn’t receive censor board clearance, resulting in a postponement indefinitely. Reports suggest that the magnum opus might see the light of day in the next two months. One thing is for sure: whenever the film arrives, it carries the potential to set the box office on fire. With this film, Vijay also has a chance to join the league of Rajinikanth. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Thalaivar has been ruling the Tamil film industry for decades, and he’s still the dominant force. While he continues to attract huge crowds to theaters, Vijay has also established himself as a big star of Kollywood. Over the years, he has also built his massive fan base in the Tamil market. In addition to the Tamil market, he is also popular in other Indian regions and the overseas market.

Thalapathy Vijay can match Rajinikanth with two 600 crore grossers

In the last few years, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered some really big hits in Kollywood. He also scored a 600 crore grosser with Leo, becoming the second Tamil star to deliver one after Rajinikanth. Now, with Jana Nayagan, he has a chance to join Rajinikanth in delivering two films in the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office.

For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth is the only Kollywood superstar with two 600 crore grossers, 2.0 and Jailer, thus proving his dominance at the box office. Now, Thalapathy Vijay can join him as well.

Jana Nayagan is supposedly Vijay’s last film, so it is sure to register a fantastic start at the worldwide box office. Even in the case of mixed word of mouth, it is expected to fetch good numbers, and with good word of mouth, it can comfortably hit the 600 crore mark. So, yes, before taking an exit from Kollywood, Vijay has a chance to join Rajinikanth with two 600 crore grossers.

More about Jana Nayagan

The upcoming Kollywood biggie is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 350-400 crore.

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