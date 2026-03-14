Pooja Hegde has been having a poor run at the Indian box office for a long time. Especially, the entire post-COVID era has been disastrous for the actress. She’s coming off the failure of Retro, and up next, she’ll be seen in the highly anticipated Jana Nayagan. While there’s still no clarity about the film’s release date, it is expected to open strongly whenever it arrives in theaters. But will it be able to end Pooja’s dull phase? Let’s discuss it below!

Pooja Hegde’s last success came in 2020

Pooja’s last clean success was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in 2020. Made on a reported budget of 120 crore, it earned 200.98 crore net at the Indian box office. Post-Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, no film of the actress has been successful. After that, she was part of eight theatrical releases, but none of them were successful.

Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya, Cirkus, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Deva, and Retro – all these films underperformed and failed to secure a clean success tag. With such a disappointing run, now all eyes are set on the performance of Jana Nayagan. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film is carrying a strong buzz, but unfortunately, it has yet to receive clearance from the censor board.

Can Jana Nayagan end Pooja’s poor run at the Indian box office?

Jana Nayagan was reportedly made at a budget of 400 crore, and against this massive cost, the film must earn 400 crore net to enter the safe zone. To emerge successful, it must score over 400 crore net, which is extremely difficult but not impossible. For distributors/buyers, the film might be a profitable venture, but securing a success tag at the Indian box office is like climbing Everest, given its limited scope outside the traditional Tamil market.

It seems that Pooja Hegde will need to wait a bit longer to taste success, as Jana Nayagan is a risky bet. Still, let’s see if the film manages to surprise everyone with its extraordinary run in India.

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