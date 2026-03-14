Ranveer Singh is changing the box office game, hitting one milestone at a time! While the domestic market is on fire with the advance sales of Dhurandhar 2, creating a tsunami, even the North American box office is gearing up for a hurricane! The opening weekend pre-sales have crossed some more Bollywood biggies, inching swiftly towards a massive milestone.

Clearly, the North American audience is obsessed with Aditya Dhar’s spy franchise. In the last 48 hours, the film has moved with lightning speed, registering advance booking numbers that might stun the stalwarts!

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Enters $4 Million Club!

The total North American advance sales for the first weekend currently stand at a huge $4.05 Million. By achieving this figure through pre-sales alone, Ranveer Singh is all set to enter the prestigious Top 10 highest-opening weekend list before the first show even premieres!

11 Biggies Axed & Shattering The Khans

In a massive show of strength, Dhurandhar 2 advance sales for the opening weekend in North America have surpassed the actual opening weekend collections of 11 legendary Bollywood films in just the last 48 hours! The list includes two Shah Rukh Khan films, two Salman Khan films, and two Aamir Khan films as well!

Check out the 6 Bollywood biggies, Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2 surpassed with the weekend advance sales itself in the last 48 hours (Gross Collection).

Dunki: $3.53 Million PK: $3.5 Million Tiger 3: $3.42 Million Sultan: $3.33 Million War 2: $2.93 Million Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: $2.9 Million Dangal: $3.9 Million Jailer: $3.92 Million Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1: $3.95 Million Fighter: $4 Million Gully Boy: $4.05 Million

The Next Target: Brahmastra

With momentum building and 5 days still to go, Dhurandhar 2 has set its sights on its next major target. Ranveer Singh will next chase $4.36 million gross collection earned by Ranbir Kapoor‘s Brahmastra in its opening weekend. Given the current trend, this number might have been crossed as we talk!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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