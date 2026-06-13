What happens when doing the right thing comes at the cost of everything you hold dear? Netflix’s upcoming thriller IKKA brings together two of Hindi cinema’s most compelling performers, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, reuniting on screen after decades in an intense courtroom drama.

IKKA marks Sunny Deol’s streaming debut, bringing his signature intensity to Netflix in a fresh, performance-driven role that revisits the courtroom. With a narrative that explores the cost of choices and the complexity of justice, the film promises a compelling watch for the family.

Ikka Plot & Storyline

IKKA unfolds as a high-stakes legal battle where personal history, moral conflict, and clashing ideologies collide. At the centre is a celebrated lawyer (Sunny Deol) forced to defend a man from his past (Akshaye Khanna), whose return reopens old wounds and compels him to take on a case that challenges everything he believes in. With a family to protect and principles on the line, every move carries a cost. Alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome stars as a formidable public prosecutor determined to see justice served, while Dia Mirza plays a devoted wife and mother fighting to hold her family together amid mounting uncertainty.

The film explores justice, truth, and accountability through a gripping narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end, with layered characters, unexpected turns, and moral questions that linger long after the verdict.

Ikka Cast, Crew & Release Date

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, IKKA is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Films. The film stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles.

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IKKA premieres on July 10, only on Netflix.

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