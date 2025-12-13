Akshaye Khanna is riding on a high wave after his terrific performance as the antagonist in Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar. The versatile actor remains one of Indian cinema’s most underrated talents, despite nearly three decades in the industry. But after Dhurandhar’s success, fans are now eager to know what lies ahead for him.

Here’s a look at Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming projects.

Dhurandhar Sequel

(Spoilers ahead for Dhurandhar)

The post-credits scene of Dhurandhar officially confirms that a sequel to the riveting spy thriller is slated to release on March 19, 2026. Although Akshaye Khanna’s character meets his end in the first part, there’s still a possibility that the talented actor could return in Dhurandhar 2, either through flashbacks or a storyline that further explores Rehman Dakait’s past. For now, fans will have to wait and see how the sequel incorporates one of the film’s most compelling performances.

Akshaye Khanna was honestly on another level in Dhurandhar. There’s a tense, ecstatic moment that ends and he casually says “wooooo”. He nailed every scene literally! pic.twitter.com/G723BFZCXb — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) December 6, 2025

Drishyam 3

Akshaye Khanna’s stint as a sharp and determined senior cop in Drishyam 2 was one of the key reasons why the Ajay Devgn-starrer resonated so strongly with audiences, arguably even surpassing the impact of the original Malayalam sequel. The veteran actor is expected to reprise his role in Drishyam 3, and this time, he might finally have what it takes to corner Vijay Salgaonkar. We have a feeling his character will play a far more pivotal role in the upcoming threequel.

There is a scene in #Drishyam2 where #AkshayeKhanna casually strolls inside the Salgaonkar house.. The man fist bumps the elder daughter, pulls the cheeks of the little one, delivers a snide remark on the 'law abiding family' and walks away with a MASS dialogue INSTANT CLAPS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hOWtgvtNMS — Aaj Ka Karn (@aajkakarn) December 9, 2025

Mahakali

The Dil Chahta Hai actor is all set to make his acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the role of Asura Guru Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming superhero movie Mahakali. While precise details about the film are still being kept under wraps, it’s apparently centered around Goddess Kali, the destroyer of evil. The project comes under the ambit of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film is expected to be released sometime in 2026; however, an official release date has not been announced yet.

Akshaye Khanna As Shukracharya in MAHAKALI 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TsYamO5i7Q — Amit Gupta (@amitgupta1255) September 30, 2025

Ikka

The upcoming Netflix action thriller is expected to reunite Border co-stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna after nearly three decades. While it’s unclear whether the film will feature a two-hero narrative or if Akshaye Khanna will once again step into an antagonist’s role, the pairing alone has generated considerable excitement. Their on-screen chemistry in the 1997 war drama was widely appreciated, raising expectations for this reunion. The film is reportedly being directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

akshaye khanna in border..wow

we didn't appreciate him enough #AkshayeKhanna pic.twitter.com/3oE7sEyEu4 — Hope Spot (@HopeSpot79179) December 8, 2025

Section 84

According to some reports, Akshaye Khanna is supposedly set to return to the courtroom genre with an intense legal drama titled Section 84. If that’s true, this would mark the actor’s third outing in a legal role, having previously portrayed attorneys in Deewangee (2002) and Section 375 (2019). Given how memorable both performances were, expectations are naturally high for his next courtroom-centric film.

Since #AkshayeKhanna is being celebrated (rightly so), a gentle reminder to watch Ajay Bahl’s Section 375 (2019). It’s one of the few films that tackles false rape allegations with nuance and balance, and Khanna is, as always, exceptional as advocate Tarun Saluja. pic.twitter.com/4J3fQFH9sb — Nived Nambiar निवेद नांबियार (@nivedster) December 9, 2025

