Ever since Ranveer Singh’s explosive first look dropped, and the trailer intensified the hype, Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial venture, Dhurandhar, has been one of the buzziest Hindi films of 2025. Following its theatrical release last week, the spy action thriller has earned widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. With a current IMDb rating of 8.4/10, Dhurandhar now stands as the highest-rated film in the careers of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna.

If that weren’t impressive enough, the film has also secured a coveted spot among the Top 250 highest-rated Indian movies of all time on IMDb. Currently positioned at Rank 35, Dhurandhar has not only surpassed Zoya Akhtar’s modern hits, such as the beloved comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, but has also edged past several iconic Indian classics across multiple industries. The Fighter star himself recently praised the film’s strong storytelling. Now, let’s take a look at ten notable Hindi titles that Dhurandhar has additionally overtaken.

Dhurandhar Has Outranked These 10 Notable Indian Films On IMDb Top 250

Now placed at Rank 35 on IMDb’s Top 250 list, Dhurandhar currently stands ahead of 215 Indian films. Here are ten immensely popular and widely acclaimed Hindi-language titles worth mentioning that the action thriller has impressively overtaken.

Jaane Bhi Do Do Yaaro: 8.3/10 Satya: 8.3/10 Chupke Chupke: 8.3/10 Pyaasa: 8.3/10 Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: 8.2/10 Chak De! India: 8.1/10 Lagaan: 8.1/10 Sholay: 8.1/10 Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 8.1/10 Anand: 8.1/10

As evident from the list, Dhurandhar has surpassed several iconic Hindi films and modern classics headlined by superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. It now remains to be seen whether the Ranveer Singh-starrer can maintain its impressive IMDb rating as more viewers weigh in with their scores. For now, it appears that the film’s rating is unlikely to experience a significant dip.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

It has been confirmed in the first film’s post-credits scene that a sequel to Dhurandhar will be released on March 19, 2026.

What’s Dhurandhar All About

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

