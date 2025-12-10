Dhurandhar is having a fantastic run on weekdays and has become highly unpredictable. Breaking the traditional weekday trend, the film surpassed its Monday collection on its first Tuesday. In fact, it surprisingly matched opening-day numbers, which helped it score the 7th biggest Tuesday for Bollywood. In the meantime, it has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

Records the 7th biggest Tuesday for Bollywood

With pre-sales of over 5.5 crore gross, it was clear that the magnum opus would shine on its first Tuesday. However, it went one notch higher and amassed an unbelievable score, all thanks to a massive surge in the evening and night occupancies. According to the official update, the film scored a mind-blowing 28.6 crore net on its day 5, which matches its opening-day collection. Compared to day 4’s 24.3 crores, it witnessed a 17.69% increase.

With 28.6 crores, Dhurandhar registered the 7th biggest Tuesday in the history of Bollywood, overtaking Stree 2 (26.8 crores), Jawan (26.52 crores), and Chhaava (25.75 crores).

Take a look at Bollywood’s biggest Tuesdays of all time (net collection):

Gadar 2 – 55.4 crores Tiger 3 – 44.75 crores Animal – 37.82 crores War – 28.9 crores Kick – 28.89 crores Simmba – 28.19 crores Dhurandhar – 28.6 crores Stree 2 – 26.8 crores Jawan – 26.52 crores Chhaava – 25.75 crores

Dhurandhar becomes Ranveer Singh’s 4th highest-grosser at the Indian box office!

Overall, Dhurandhar has earned 159.4 crore net at the Indian box office in the first 5 days, which equals 188.09 crore gross. With this sum, it has surpassed Gully Boy (139.98 crores) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (153.3 crores) to become Ranveer Singh’s 4th highest-grossing film. In two more days, it will also beat Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) to claim the 3rd spot.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s top 10 grossers in India (net collection):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crores Simmba – 240.22 crores Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores Dhurandhar – 159.4 crores (5 days) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores Gully Boy – 139.98 crores Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela – 110 crores 83 – 102 crores Dil Dhadakne Do – 76.88 crores Gunday – 76.55 crores

