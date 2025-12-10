After two setbacks this year with Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka, Mammootty is concluding 2025 on a high note with Kalamkaval. Yes, his latest release is performing really well at the worldwide box office and is on track to become a big success story. On its first weekday, the film managed to score a half-century, and now it is just a few crores away from becoming the actor’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The latest neo-noir crime thriller is enjoying strong word of mouth on the ground level, which is helping it enjoy a solid performance during weekdays. Yesterday, on day 5, the film displayed a negligible drop of 3.44% in India, as it amassed 2.8 crores. On day 4, it had scored 2.9 crores. Such a strong hold clearly indicates that the content is being appreciated by the audience.

Overall, Kalamkaval has earned an estimated 22.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 26.19 crore gross. Internationally, too, it is going strong and has earned an estimated 28.7 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day worldwide box office collection is 54.89 crores.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 22.2 crores

India gross – 26.19 crores

Overseas gross – 28.7 crores

Worldwide gross – 54.89 crores

All set to beat Bramayugam

With 54.89 crore gross in the kitty already, Kalamkaval is all set to beat Bramayugam (58.29 crore gross) today, on day 5, as the difference between the two films is just 3.4 crores. After overtaking Bramayugam, it will become Mammootty’s 4th highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of Mammootty post-COVID:

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 Turbo – 72.76 Bramayugam – 58.29 Kalamkaval – 54.89 (5 days) Rorschach – 39.13 CBI 5: The Brain – 31.29 crores Bazooka – 27.35 crores Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 20.05 crores Kaathal – The Core – 14.47 crores

