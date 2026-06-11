Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has turned out to be an epic success at the Indian box office, and there’s still some fuel left in the tank. Recently, it surpassed Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved to become the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and now, it sets its sights on the next target, Baipan Bhari Deva. Amid this, the film has crossed a whopping 500% returns, which is a huge achievement. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Marathi devotional drama fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time on the third Wednesday, day 21, scoring 90 lakh. Compared to day 20’s 1.1 crore, it’s a 18.18% drop, thus representing a good hold. Overall, it has earned 62.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 74.22 crore gross. It is very much on track to hit the 75 crore milestone in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.4 crore

Day 17 – 2.6 crore

Day 18 – 3.15 crore

Day 19 – 1.15 crore

Day 20 – 1.1 crore

Day 21 – 90 lakh

Total – 62.9 crore

Deool Band 2 crosses 500% returns

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore, and has earned 62.9 crore net so far. So, in 21 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 52.9 crore. Calculated further, it equals 529% returns, which is mind-blowing. In 2026, it became the first Marathi film to hit 500% returns, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 62.9 crore

ROI – 52.9 crore

ROI% – 529%

Verdict – Super Hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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