Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, is going bonkers at the Indian box office as it is breaking the traditional trend of movies on weekdays. While the opening weekend was impressive, the film has become unpredictable on weekdays and is exceeding all expectations. On the first Wednesday, day 6, the magnum opus is ready with another surprise, if we go by the advance booking trends. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Bollywood spy action thriller is now unstoppable, with extraordinary word of mouth spreading like wildfire. Currently, the entire country is gripped by the film’s fever that will persist for weeks. Despite the adult certification, the film is enjoying solid footfalls every day as there’s genuine urgency among the audience. Additionally, it has already begun benefiting from its repeat audience.

Dhurandhar stuns with its day 6 advance booking!

Coming to the advance booking update of day 6, Dhurandhar has sold a staggering 2.61 lakh tickets for its first Wednesday, which is crazy and is close to the opening day’s 2.62 lakh tickets. In terms of pre-sales collection of day 6, the film has grossed 5.49 crores at the Indian box office, which is a remarkable number, as many Bollywood biggies of 2025 have failed to reach this number on their opening days, whereas the Ranveer Singh starrer is achieving it on weekdays.

If we talk about the response in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), Dhurandhar has sold 1.13 lakh+ tickets for day 6 through pre-sales. Out of this, PVR has sold 51.6K tickets. Inox has sold 33.7K tickets. Cinepolis has witnessed a sale of 28.2K tickets in advance.

Likely to overtake its opening day collection

It’s no brainer that the magnum opus will witness terrific response even through spot bookings today. And if we consider the surge the film is experiencing in evening and night shows, it is aiming to reach a 30 crore net collection at the Indian box office. It might sound crazy, but the film is poised to surpass its opening day collection (28.6 crores) on day 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Aan Paavam Pollathathu Box Office (Closing Collection): Rio Raj & Malavika Manoj Starrer Ends Its Superb Run With 340% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News