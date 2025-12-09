Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, is still making moolah at the box office, and surprisingly, the day-to-day collection is much higher than the opening day collection (2 lakh). Recently, it completed a two-month run in theaters, and despite the storm of Dhurandhar, it is enjoying its share of audience. Amid the ongoing 9th week, let’s find out how much the film has earned in India as well as overseas.

The Gujarati devotional drama was released with minimal expectations on October 10. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and the reception was similar among the ticket-buying audience as well. Initially, it was expected to make decent earnings, but with word of mouth spreading like wildfire after the first few days, it went into a rampage mode and enjoyed historic footfall.

How much did Laalo earn at the worldwide box office in 60 days?

After making a solid 2.5 crores during the weekend, Laalo raked in an impressive 45 lakh on its ninth Monday, day 60. Overall, the film has earned a mind-blowing 90.55 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 106.84 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 7 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, its 60-day worldwide box office collection stands at a historic 113.84 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 90.55 crores

India gross – 106.84 crores

Overseas gross – 7 crores

Worldwide gross – 113.84 crores

Makes unbelievable profit at the Indian box office

Reportedly, Laalo was made on a budget of 50 lakh. Against this shoestring budget, it scored a staggering 90.55 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 90.05 crores. Calculated further, it equals an unbelievable 18010% returns. With such mad returns, the film has emerged as a super duper hit at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 lakh

India net collection – 90.55 crores

ROI – 90.05 crores

ROI% – 18010%

Verdict – Super duper hit

