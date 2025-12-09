Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, P. Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, has concluded its theatrical run after spending almost four weeks in theaters. The film started its run on a fair to decent note, but failed to build the momentum afterwards. This resulted in a disappointing collection at the worldwide box office. Domestically, it suffered a deficit of over 40% as compared to the budget. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Kollywood period mystery crime drama was theatrically released on November 14. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed to positive reviews. It was praised for featuring strong performances by the entire cast, along with its high production value. It received criticism for its inconsistent writing and execution.

How much did Kaantha earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Kaantha started its journey from 4.35 crores but failed to make it big. As per the final collection update, the film earned 22.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 26.9 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 8.45 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office is 35.35 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 22.8 crores

India gross – 26.9 crores

Overseas gross – 8.45 crores

Worldwide gross – 35.35 crores

Box office verdict of Kaantha

Kaantha was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores. Against this cost, it needed a score of 40 crore net to enter the safe zone, but managed to earn only 22.8 crores. So, it managed to recover only 57% of its budget and faced a deficit of 43% (17.2 crores). As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crores

India net collection – 22.8 crores

Deficit – 17.2 crores

Deficit% – 43%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the period mystery crime drama also features Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie Shankar, and Nizhalgal Ravi. It will be available to stream online on Netflix starting December 12.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Beats Sky Force To Become Bollywood’s 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News