After a solid opening weekend, Dhurandhar has begun to show its true potential. Yesterday, on the first Monday, the film displayed an extraordinary hold, indicating a long theatrical run. Not just in India but in the overseas market as well, it is going strong, which clearly shows that the film’s content is being appreciated by the audience globally. In the meantime, it has almost scored a double century at the worldwide box office in the first four days.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller picked up really well over the weekend. After clearing the weekend test, it was expected to do well on the first Monday, but it went a notch higher and stunned everyone. In India, the film grossed a solid 28.67 crores. Internationally, it grossed around 7 crores on the first weekday.

Overall, Dhurandhar has earned 154.34 crore gross (130.8 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has amassed 42 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at 196.34 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 130.8 crores

India gross – 154.34 crores

Overseas gross – 42 crores

Worldwide gross – 196.34 crores

Surpasses Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

With 196.34 crore gross in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sky Force (174.21 crore gross) to become the 10th highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 2025. Today, on day 5, it will overtake Sikandar (211.34 crore gross) and Thamma (211.81 crore gross) to claim the 8th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Saiyaara – 570.67 crores War 2 – 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 320.79 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 266.06 crores Raid 2 – 242.42 crores Thamma – 211.35 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Dhurandar – 196.34 crores (4 days)

