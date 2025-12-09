The latest Predator installment, Predator: Badlands, is now in its fifth week of theatrical run and has earned $180 million worldwide, placing it 23rd among 2025’s highest-grossing releases. It currently sits just behind Paul Thomas Anderson’s Golden Globe–nominated One Battle After Another, which stands at $203.6 million globally (Box Office Mojo). With a gap of $23.5 million, however, catching up with the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer now seems unlikely for Badlands. Still, the film has already secured a major milestone – it is now the highest-grossing entry in the Predator franchise.

Recently, Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi actioner overtook the $177.3 million global haul of The Haunting (1999), the supernatural horror film starring Liam Neeson. And now, Badlands is closing in on the worldwide total of an often overlooked but highly recommended sci-fi thriller – the 2006 Denzel Washington movie Deja Vu. Here’s how much more Predator: Badlands needs to earn to surpass Deja Vu at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Deja Vu – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $88.2 million

International: $91.8 million

Worldwide: $180 million

Deja Vu – Box Office Summary

North America: $64 million

International: $116.5 million

Worldwide: $180.5 million

As the numbers indicate, Predator: Badlands currently trails the Denzel Washington-led sci-fi thriller by roughly $500K in worldwide earnings. Given its ongoing momentum, the latest Predator installment is expected to surpass Deja Vu’s global total before wrapping up its theatrical run.

How Far Is It From Box Office Break-Even

With an estimated reported budget of $105 million, Predator: Badlands would need to earn roughly $262.5 million worldwide to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given its current global total and based on this calculation, the film would still need to generate about $82.4 million more to reach that break-even benchmark.

Predator: Badlands – What It’s All About

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

