Disney’s blockbuster animated sequel Zootopia 2 is nearing the end of its second week in theaters and is still going strong. With a global total of $918 million, it already stands as the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. Domestically, the film has grossed $220.9 million, allowing it to break into the year’s top ten highest-grossing releases in North America (Box Office Mojo). The sequel currently holds the ninth position on the domestic chart and continues to perform strongly.

After recently overtaking the domestic earnings of several major 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Thunderbolts*, F1, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, Zootopia 2 is now on track to challenge How to Train Your Dragon’s 2025 live-action reboot. Here’s how much more the animated buddy-cop movie needs to earn to surpass it at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $220.9 million

International: $697.1 million

Worldwide: $918 million

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – Box Office Summary

North America: $263 million

International: $373.3 million

Worldwide: $636.3 million

Based on these figures, Disney’s animated sequel is currently trailing the live-action How to Train Your Dragon reboot by about $42.1 million at the domestic box office. However, with its sustained momentum and strong North American run, Zootopia 2 is expected to surpass the live-action film’s domestic total within the next few days. A clearer verdict should emerge in the coming weeks.

How Close Is Zootopia 2 To Entering 2025’s Top 5 In North America?

With a current domestic total of $220.9 million, Zootopia 2 ranks as the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America. To break into the year’s top five, the animated sequel must surpass the current fifth-place title, Wicked: For Good, which has earned $297.6 million domestically. This puts Zootopia 2 roughly $76.7 million away from entering the top five of 2025’s North American box office chart. If it maintains its strong week-to-week hold, the film is expected to close this gap before the end of its theatrical run.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

