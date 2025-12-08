Zootopia 2 is one of the biggest releases of the year as it swiftly moves closer to the $1 billion milestone worldwide. The animated sequel is leaving several movies to dust at the box office, and it has just completed its second weekend. The movie has now surpassed the global haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth, with eyes set on A Minecraft Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, and globally, it is a trending movie. Although it is earning less than its predecessor in the dailies, the film will outgross it due to the sequel’s grand opening. The holiday season is also approaching, and it will receive a second boost, potentially even challenging Ne Zha 2 for the spot of the highest-grossing animated feature film of all time.

Zootopia 2 crosses $900 million at the worldwide box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected a massive $219 million at the international box office on its second weekend. The film has achieved this huge amount across 53 markets, with a drop of only 45.5% from last weekend when it was released. In just 12 days, the Zootopia sequel reached a cumulative international box office of $695.3 million.

In North America, the film may have dropped from the #1 spot, but it still collected an impressive amount in its second weekend. The sequel collected $43 million on its second three-day weekend, bringing the domestic total to $220.47 million. Adding this to the $695.3 million overseas cume, the worldwide collection crossed $900 million and now stands at $915.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $220.4 million

International – $695.3 million

Worldwide – $915.7 million

Beats Jurassic World: Rebirth as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide

Jurassic World: Rebirth, released a few months ago, emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Zootopia 2 has usurped that spot in just twelve days, with a collection of $915.7 million. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year. The Zootopia sequel is now set to beat A Minecraft Movie as the third-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. According to the reports, it is expected to hit $1 billion on its third Friday, before the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Zootopia 2 will soon surpass the $1.03 billion global haul of Lilo & Stitch and become 2025’s 2nd highest-grossing film. The animated sequel was released on November 26.

