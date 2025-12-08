Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has been released in a limited number of theaters, and popular Hollywood movies have been running in cinemas in North America. Amid that, the Japanese anime compilation movie has grossed a strong collection on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The Japanese anime movies are gaining traction in North America owing to their stunning visuals, emotional storytelling, and unique worlds. From Your Name to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, they have all performed really well at the box office in North America. Anime is no longer a niche; it is shaping global pop culture, captivating audiences with stories that are visually spectacular as well as emotionally gripping.

Jujutsu Kaise: Execution’s opening weekend collection in North America

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular anime franchise, and its compilation movie, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, was released in North America this past Friday, debuting at #3 in the box office rankings. The anime movie collected $10.15 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It has been released in 1,833 theaters only.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown of the film

Friday – $4.9 million

Saturday – $3.1 million

Sunday – $2.1 million

Total – $10.1 million

Comparison with Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s debut weekend in North America

For the unversed, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was a new movie released in 2021, and it collected $18 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Meanwhile, Execution is a TV special or compilation movie with a preview of the upcoming season 3 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. Most of the things have already been seen by the audience, yet it has grossed a strong $10.1 million opening in the region. This demonstrates the franchise’s growing popularity over the past few years.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has beaten Demon Slayer: To Swordsmith Village‘s opening weekend collection of $10.1 million. It is also a compilation movie, similar to Execution. MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution plunges fans back into the supernatural chaos of Shibuya, as Gojo and the young sorcerers face deadly curses and scheming enemies in high-stakes battles that push their powers—and the city—to the limit. The film was released on December 5.

