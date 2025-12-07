The Running Man, starring Glen Powell, is experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office; hence, it must celebrate every achievement to keep morale high. With this, the film will also be in the news, which might attract viewers to the cinemas. It has entered the global top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025 list and is now inches away from surpassing this dystopian thriller. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Running Man at the worldwide box office

The Glen Powell starrer collected $330k at the North American box office on its 4th Friday. It dropped by 76.5% from last week’s Black Friday boost. It has lost a significant number of screens in North America and is currently running in 1549 places only. After 22 days, the domestic total of the film is $35.7 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s tally, 42.4% of the total global box office share comes from overseas regions. It is not a very good sum, though, as the international total stands at $26.3 million only. Allied to the domestic cume, The Running Man has collected $62.04 million at the worldwide box office, which is underwhelming for a film with an estimated production cost of $110 million. However, it managed to become the 50th highest-grossing movie of 2025 worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $35.7 million

International – $26.3 million

Worldwide – $62.0 million

Inches away from beating The Long Walk

A few days ago, Glen Powell’s film surpassed the domestic gross of The Long Walk, another Stephen King adaptation. With that, The Running Man has become the second-highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation of the year at the domestic box office. It is now on track to claim the same position worldwide.

For the record, The Long Walk collected $62.8 million worldwide. Glen Powell‘s film is less than $1 million away from surpassing The Long Walk as the second-highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation of 2025. It will soon become the top-grossing Stephen King Adaptation of the year after surpassing The Monkey‘s $68.8 million global haul. The Running Man was released on November 14.

