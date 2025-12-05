The Running Man is slipping through the cracks in a way few expected, especially after landing in more than 3,000 theatres across the United States for 20 days straight. The film arrived with a towering $110 million production budget and the weight of Edgar Wright’s name, yet the numbers keep painting a different story.

The Running Man Box Office Performance: Domestic and Overseas Numbers Tell Their Own Story

So far, the movie has managed to pull in just over $61.5 million worldwide. Domestic viewers contributed 57.3% of the total, bringing in $35.2 million, while overseas markets contributed $26.3 million. The international turnout has been even weaker, which comes as a surprise considering the Stephen King name usually stirs more curiosity. The early signs were already shaky when the movie opened with $16.9 million from 3,534 theatres, setting the tone for a run that never gained momentum.

Even though The Running Man has crossed the $1 million mark every weekend, that achievement has done little to move it anywhere near the $100 million mark. The Thanksgiving 5-day holiday weekend arrived like a lifeline for many films, but this one could not benefit. It pulled in only $5.5 million from 3,046 theatres at an average of $1,817 per theatre, leaving the movie stuck in the same slow lane.

The weekday numbers have been declining steadily. Monday brought in about $264K with a 45.3% drop, Tuesday reached around $410K but still showed a drop of 57.9% and Wednesday slipped again with around $300K, marking a 64.3% decline, per Box Office Mojo.

Outgrossing The Long Walk At Domestic Front But Falling Behind Worldwide

There is a small consolation in the domestic tally as The Running Man has now edged past The Long Walk ($35.1 million) at home, though it still trails it by a slight margin worldwide. The Long Walk arrived earlier this year after The Monkey and The Life of Chuck, forming the trio of Stephen King adaptations for the year. The Monkey and The Long Walk managed to claim the hit status, while The Life of Chuck stumbled. The Running Man appears to be drifting closer to that same disappointing zone, even with the names and scale behind it, but as of now, it has become 2025’s second-highest Stephen King adaptation in terms of US box office collection.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

Domestic – $35.2 million

International – $26.3 million

Worldwide – $61.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Worldwide Box Office – Getting Closer To The Modern Horror Classic That Even Spooked Steven Spielberg

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News