Now You See Me Franchise – IMDb Ratings & Box Office Comparison

When the first Now You See Me film hit theaters in 2013, it struck a chord with audiences, many of whom felt it brought fresh energy to the heist thriller genre. The film went on to earn an impressive 7.2/10 IMDb rating. In comparison, the 2016 sequel, Now You See Me 2, dropped to 6.4/10, and the latest installment, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, currently holds a 6.2/10, making it the lowest-rated entry in the franchise.

Interestingly, this dip in reception is reflected in its global box office numbers as well. With a current worldwide total of $190.8 million so far, the threequel trails significantly behind the first two films, which grossed $351.7 million (as per Box Office Mojo) and $334.9 million, respectively. How close the third Now You See Me film can eventually get to those benchmarks remains to be seen.

Even so, after surpassing several notable titles, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is now inching toward the worldwide total of a low-budget horror phenomenon that once famously spooked legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. That modern classic is Paranormal Activity, the breakout directorial debut of Oren Peli. Here’s a look at how much more the heist threequel needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Paranormal Activity – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic: $51.4 million

International: $139.4 million

Worldwide: $190.8 million

Paranormal Activity – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $107.9 million

International: $85.4 million

Worldwide: $193.3 million

Based on the figures above, Ruben Fleischer’s heist threequel is currently trailing the acclaimed found-footage horror hit by approximately $2.5 million in worldwide earnings. At its present trajectory, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is likely to surpass Paranormal Activity within the next few days. A clearer picture of its final standing should emerge in the coming weeks.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

