Steven Spielberg made a little alien melt the hearts of the whole planet, and people still talk about how a glowing finger and a tiny bicycle made cinema feel like something magical even after more than four decades. The iconic director carefully crafted a story that required no flashy hero or fancy space battle, but a heartfelt connection between a child named Elliott and a stranded alien who wanted to go home.

The movie, as many of you would have guessed by now, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, was released way back in 1982, but has since then become a memory shared on living room floors, cinema halls and wrapped in blankets on family nights.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial OTT Update

The sweet glow of Christmas calls this story back every year, and this time it comes with fresh excitement. After disappearing from Netflix at the end of November, many feared their holiday movie night would miss its favourite guest. But smiles return now because the film is landing again on streaming, this time on Starz, starting December 1, ready to light up living rooms with its glowing heart and unforgettable flying bicycle.

The Story Of Elliott & His Strange Visitor

People remember the story like an old bedtime tale. The film follows a gentle alien stranded on Earth, only to be discovered by Elliott, who brings it home and keeps it hidden behind closets and under blankets. Soon, Elliott, his brother, and little sister, Gertie, decide to protect their new friend. However, E.T. falls sick, and the government enters the door, turning a secret friendship into a desperate mission of love and goodbye.

Box Office Numbers That Still Raise Eyebrows

After the movie was released, money followed like magic. From a budget of $10.5 million, it soared to almost $800 million (via Box Office Mojo). When adjusted for inflation, it climbs beyond $1.5 billion, placing it somewhere near the fifth spot among all-time global sci-fi giants. On its opening weekend, it instantly took the top of the US box office and refused to move for 18 more weeks, sitting proudly in the top two.

Now, after all these decades, it is returning to streaming through Starz this December, ready once again to ring the doorbells of family homes. The little alien is still homesick, the boy is still hopeful, and the bicycle still waits to fly across the moon.

