Jason Bourne set a new pace for action thrillers long before Matt Damon put on the armor of a Greek king in The Odyssey. His restless energy shaped an entire generation of spy cinema, turning every fight, chase, and close call into a pulse that fans still remember. That legacy is finding fresh eyes again as the franchise edges back into the spotlight during a season filled with bright lights and holiday noise.

The Bourne Movies OTT Update: When & Where To Watch The Films

The return arrives on December 1 (per Collider), when four of the Bourne movies land on Starz for a holiday binge that trades tinsel for tension. The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy from 2004, The Bourne Ultimatum from 2007, and 2012’s The Bourne Legacy with Jeremy Renner step back into the frame with all their sharp edges intact.

The Story Of Jason Bourne That Started It All

Anyone who has avoided the Bourne world till now gets an idea of the wild ride ahead through the first film’s official synopsis. It states that a man pulled from the ocean by an Italian fishing boat is left with total amnesia but equipped with lethal abilities, and a past that pulls assassins toward him from every direction. Marie enters his life as unintended company, and together they chase the truth as danger circles them.

A Billion-Dollar Action Legacy

The franchise’s reach has always spoken for itself. With five films in total, including 2016’s Jason Bourne, the series has collected an enormous $1.6 billion at the global box office. Its combined production budget sits at $520 million, turning the entire run into a triumphant return on investment and one of the most bankable action brands of this century. The crown still belongs to 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, which grossed $444 million as fans turned out for the final installment of the original trilogy.

As of now, four Bourne movies are coming to Starz this December for anyone in the mood for a holiday marathon built on sharp action and the character who made Damon an action icon.

