Diehard movie buffs already know that the Matt Damon-starrer action thriller movie ‘The Bourne Identity’ was based on Robert Ludlum’s 1980 novel bearing the same name. In the movie and the novel, the central character is Jason Bourne, who is equipped with outstanding survival skills despite not remembering anything from his past.

What if we told you that there existed a real person whose name was eerily similar to Jason Bourne, and he also suffered from a rare memory-related condition? Read on to know the super interesting details.

The Real-Life Bourne Story – Ansel Bourne

One day in the year 1887, a preacher mysteriously disappeared from Rhode Island and reappeared in Pennsylvania. He assumed the name A.J. Brown and set up a small confectionery shop there. Two months later, when he woke up utterly confused in the morning, he realized that he had no memory of what had happened in the last two months. The neighbours later got to know that this man’s real name was Ansel Bourne, and he suffered from a rare medical condition. You’ve got the connection with Jason Bourne, right?

In reality, Ansel Bourne suffered from a rare medical condition known as Dissociative fugue, and Bourne’s case was among the first ever documented cases. Most likely, the story of Jason Bourne from The Bourne Identity was inspired by Ansel Bourne’s case, although there is no confirmation for this. But it can’t be just a mere coincidence, right? Considering the striking similarity between the names and their medical conditions of the real-life and reel-life Bournes.

The Fictional Bourne Story – The Bourne Identity Movie

Directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, American Made), the action thriller follows a mysterious man who is rescued by an Italian boat in the middle of the sea. He is found with bullet wounds and with no memory of his past.

When he begins to look for answers to learn about himself and his past, he is pursued by merciless assassins. With the help of his only friend, Marie (played by Franka Potente) and his incredible survival skills, he must unearth the mystery in a race against time.

The Bourne Identity – Critics and Audience Feedback

The Bourne Identity has a critics’ score of 84% on the reviews aggregation portal Rotten Tomatoes and boasts an even better audience score of 93%. On IMDb, the film holds a user rating of 7.8/10. The success of the first film spawned three sequels: The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne.

Where to Stream The Bourne Identity?

The Bourne Identity and its three sequels are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms in India.

The Bourne Identity Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of The Bourne Identity here.

