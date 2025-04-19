Over the years Matt Damon has played everything, from his Oscar-nominated role of a stranded astronaut in Mars, to his recent success of Oppenheimer, where he portrayed General Leslie Groves in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, he has time and again proved his worth that became a box-office juggernaut and an award season favorite.

In this list, we’re counting down Matt Damon’s top five highest-grossing films at the global box office. These movies not only showcase his versatility and enduring appeal but also reflect the scale and impact of the stories he chooses to be part of.

5. Ocean’s 11(2016)- $450M

In the first installment of George Clooney’s stylish casino-heist trilogy, Matt Damon takes on the role of Linus Caldwell, a skilled member of Danny Ocean’s elite crew. The film grossed $183 million at the US box office, slightly edging out its two sequels and $267 million overseas, laying the foundation for one of the most iconic heist franchises of the 21st century.

It also marked a turning point in Damon’s career, cementing his status not only as a talented actor but also as a credible action star.

4. Saving Private Ryan (1998) – $482M

Matt Damon takes on the role of the titular Private Ryan in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed World War II epic Saving Private Ryan. As a lost paratrooper whose rescue becomes the mission of a team led by Tom Hanks and featuring Vin Diesel, Damon’s character is at the heart of one of cinema’s most intense and emotional war stories. The film became one of Damon’s most celebrated successes, earning five Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography and grossing an impressive $217 million at the US box office and $ 265 million overseas.

3. The Martin (2015) – $630M

Matt Damon delivered one of his most celebrated performances in The Martian, playing Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded alone on Mars after a mission goes wrong. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, balanced survival drama with sharp humor and science-fueled ingenuity.

Damon’s performance earned him a Golden Globe, and the movie became a box office hit, grossing $228 million in the US and $402 million internationally.

2. Interstellar (2014) – $731M

Matt Damon makes a memorable appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, playing a stranded scientist with a dark secret on a distant planet. The film, set in a future where Earth is dying, follows Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former astronaut leading a mission through a wormhole near Saturn to find a new home for humanity. Damon’s role, though brief, adds a tense twist to the story’s emotional and philosophical core. The film raked in $188 million in the US alone and $ 543 million worldwide.

1. Oppenheimer (2023)- $957M

Matt Damon kicks off our list with his standout role in the 2023 box office juggernaut, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring alongside Cillian Murphy’s titular physicist, Damon delivers a gritty and commanding performance as the stern military officer overseeing the atomic bomb’s development.

Unsurprisingly, the film became a cultural phenomenon, boosted in part by the viral Barbenheimer craze and raked in an astounding $328 million at the domestic box office and an astounding $628 million worldwide.

(Source- FandomWire)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News